‘Handmade buttermilk biscuits:’ Celebrate Pi Day at Honeypie in Bay View

MILWAUKEE -- It's March 14 and that only means one thing -- it's Pi Day! That's the national celebration of the math constant, Pi. Kasey spent the morning observing the holiday with the folks at Honeypie Bakery in Bay View.

About Honeypie (website)

Honeypie was opened in 2009 and from the very beginning our goal has been to make great, Midwestern-inspired food from scratch with great Wisconsin ingredients. From our pickles to our pie crust we believe that good food is rooted in the way our grandparents used to cook. Real good food made from scratch.

Our critically acclaimed pies are baked by our very own talented pie-makers, we have a nicely curated liquor and beer list, well crafted signature cocktails and a belly-warming weekend brunch menu complete with handmade buttermilk biscuits and house-infused bloody marys. And most importantly, we serve breakfast all day.

