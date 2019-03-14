× Indianapolis police, community members team up to help give man new wheelchair

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis resident has a new power wheelchair thanks to Hoosiers’ generosity and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

In February, IMPD officers Cauley and Smith met George Morgan when his wheelchair broke down. They helped push him several blocks in the snow to get back to his apartment on Township Line Road.

Members of the community heard about the kind act and decided to take action. Jim Hope contacted John Boggs, who works closely with IMPD, and asked how he could help Morgan with a permanent solution.

Boggs got in touch with Sgt. Sibley, who tracked down those who wanted to help and coordinate this effort.

The Bally Foundation, a nonprofit which specializes in providing equipment to people facing special challenges, was contacted for help in getting a new wheelchair.

On Wednesday, the IMPD officers surprised Morgan with the new wheelchair at his apartment complex.

“This is a great example of human kindness and what the community, police, and media can accomplish when we work together! The IMPD would like to thank everyone involved in this endeavor and for their support and efforts making Indianapolis a safer place to live, work, and play!” IMPD said in a release.