Police release sketch of man accused of attacking woman outside health club

Posted 11:24 am, March 14, 2019

FITCHBURG — Police on Thursday, March 14 released a sketch in an effort to identify a man accused of attacking a woman outside the Princeton Club on Hardrock Drive near Limestone Lane in Fitchburg on March 5.

The attack happened shortly before 8 p.m.

Police said it appears this was a random attack. The victim was struck numerous times after leaving the Princeton Club, and the suspect tried to push her into her car.

The suspect was described as a man with dark skin and a deep voice. He had a muscular build and stood between 5’6″ and 5’10” tall.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Fitchburg police.

