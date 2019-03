Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONONA, Wis. -- Monona police and fire officials saved a dog that fell into icy waters on Pirate Island Road on Thursday, March 14.

They found a woman in a kayak on the Yahara River, trying to save a stranger's dog.

Crews were able to throw out a rope and pull them both in.

The dog was safely reunited with its owner.

Wonderful job done by all!