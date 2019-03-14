Water rescues underway in Fond du Lac after ice jams cause river flooding

Wind advisory for parts of SE WI from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Thursday
Posted 7:31 am, March 14, 2019, by , Updated at 07:53AM, March 14, 2019

FOND DU LAC –  Water rescues are underway in Fond du Lac Thursday morning, March 14. This, as ice jams along the Fond du Lac River are causing serious flooding, according to WLUK.

The ice jam is occurring on the Fond du Lac River near the West 2nd Street bridge. The fire department is evacuating people who live along the river. So far, ten people have been rescued.

The Red Cross tells FOX6 News their volunteers are in the process of opening a place at the Fond du Lac County fairgrounds to residents impacted by the flooding.

