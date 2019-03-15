Browns QB Baker Mayfield spends a day working out with the Brewers at spring training

MARYVALE, Ariz. — Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield spent Friday, March 12 working out with the Milwaukee Brewers spring training camp at the invitation of Christian Yelich.

Yelich and Mayfield struck up a friend last year shortly after Mayfield got drafted to the NFL. The two of them happened to go to the same gym — and struck up a friendship. You may recall after one news conference last season, Mayfield ended this comments by saying, “Yeli for MVP.”

Yelich invited Mayfield to camp at American Family Fields of Phoenix for Friday and Saturday. Mayfield was seen working out with the outfielders — and signing autographs for baseball fans.

Craig Counsell told FOX6’s Ted Perry that Mayfield spoke to the team Friday morning. Counsell said it’s clear Mayfield is a leader, as he really had the attention of the Brewers during his chat with the players.

The Brewers were set to square up against the San Diego Padres on Friday afternoon.

