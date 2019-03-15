‘End chronic homelessness:’ Grand opening ceremony held for St. Anthony Place

MILWAUKEE — A grand opening ceremony was held Friday, March 15 for St. Anthony Place, the new permanent supportive housing development for Milwaukee’s homeless.

St. Anthony Place, the former St. Anthony’s Hospital, will now features 60 modern apartments, 39 of which will house individuals with housing vouchers from the Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services’ Housing Division.

According to a press release, Milwaukee County provided a $1.8 million grant for the project that saves the old St. Anthony Hospital. Additionally, the County is co-locating a Day Reporting Center inside the facility as a community-based alternative to incarceration; contributing $50,000 annually for support services from the Housing Division; and contributing $400,000 annually in the form of 39 project-based, County-administered vouchers using the Housing First philosophy.

“St. Anthony Place is a huge step in Milwaukee County’s effort to end chronic homelessness in our community and provide permanent, supportive housing for those in need,” said Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele.

Anyone can help support Milwaukee County Housing First by making a donation to the Housing First Endowment, a project in partnership with the Greater Milwaukee Foundation, by visiting county.milwaukee.gov/HousingFirst.