Recognize this suspect? Racine police seek help to ID bank robber

RACINE — Racine police are asking for help to identify a bank robbery suspect.

Officials say the suspect entered the Wells Fargo Bank on Martin Luther King Dr. in Racine around 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, March 14. It is believed the suspect was armed — and he got away with an unspecified amount of money.

Investigators describe the suspect as a male, white, in his 30s, 5’9″ tall with a slim build. He was wearing a dark Carhartt-style jacket, dark pants and dark sunglasses.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330, or text 274637 (CRIMES). Text message should begin with RACS.