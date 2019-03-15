× Sheriff: Escaped Dodge County inmate Jennifer Petersen found, taken into custody

DODGE COUNTY — An escaped inmate at the Dodge County Jail has been located and taken into custody. According to a news release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old Jennifer Petersen was found on Thursday, March 14.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reported Petersen didn’t return to the facility after a pre-approved work shift in February.

Petersen has active arrest warrants through Dodge County and the Department of Corrections. She was serving a 270-day Huber sentence at the Dodge County Jail for theft-false representation, and was scheduled for release on April 11, 2019.

