Wisconsin Humane Society employees, volunteers help reunite baby fox with his family

MILWAUKEE -- A red fox cub has been reunited with his parents after receiving help from Wisconsin Humane Society employees and volunteers. The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center at Wisconsin Humane Society posted a video to Facebook detailing the cute cub's journey back home.

According to the post, the young fox was found alone, crying in a window-well behind a home in West Allis. The person who discovered the fox called the Wisconsin Humane Society asking for advice, and a volunteer rescuer named Joyce brought the fox back to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.

Humane Society employees found the fox to be in good shape. They warmed him up, gave him some fluids and then fed him some soft, solid food.

The Humane Society then brought the fox back to West Allis, and Joyce set up a heated "reuniting box." The cub was placed in the box overnight, and everyone involved was hopeful for good news the next day.

On Thursday morning, March 14, Joyce was delighted to find the box empty. There were new adult fox tracks around the box, indicating the young fox was reunited with his parents!

"Of course, wild animals are born to be, well, wild!" said the post. "If a baby wild animal's parent or parents are still out in the wild and are well enough to provide care for their young'un, the best place for the youngster to be is back with its folks. We already have our hands full caring for animals that are truly orphaned, and who better to teach a young animal the many things it needs to know than its own parents?"

Amazing work, Wisconsin Humane Society!