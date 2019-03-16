× TMZ report: Paris Jackson hospitalized after suicide attempt

LOS ANGELES — A report from TMZ on Saturday, March 16 says Paris Jackson has been hospitalized after she attempted suicide. Family says it’s due in large to the fallout from the documentary “Leaving Neverland.”

According to TMZ, first responders were called to Jackson’s Los Angeles home around 7:30 a.m. Jackson had slit her wrists, the report says.

Jackson was transported to a hospital and is currently in stable condition.

“Leaving Neverland” is about dreams turned to nightmares, featuring twin accounts of Michael Jackson’s alleged sexual predation that derive power and credibility from their strikingly similar parallels. It’s an unsettling tale of money, fame and seduction, insidiously marshalled not just at young boys but their equally star-struck parents.

TMZ reports Jackson has had a difficult time since her father’s death in 2009.

Sources tell TMZ she’s being closely monitored by a team of doctors.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.