Bond set at $1 million for Dariaz Higgins, father of Noelani Robinson

MILWAUKEE — The man accused of abducting 2-year-old Noelani Robinson and fatally shooting Sierra Robinson made his initial court appearance Sunday, March 17. Bond for Higgins was set at $1 million.

Higgins was arrested Wednesday, March 13 near 103rd and Caldwell. An Amber Alert was issued for Noelani on Monday, March 11 after her mother was murdered near 91st and Mill — allegedly by Higgins, Noelani’s father.

After a six-day search, Noelani was found dead near Austin, Minnesota. According to Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales, Noelani’s body was found wrapped in a blanket on a rural road.┬áThe Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office determined Noelani died due to blunt force trauma to the head.

Noelani’s mother, Sierra Robinson, was a victim of human trafficking — and police say Higgins was Robinson’s pimp.