Police investigate death of 51-year-old inmate at Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a death that occurred at the Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility Sunday afternoon, March 17.
It happened around 2:15 p.m. at the facility near 10th and Highland.
Police said an inmate notified security that his roommate had passed out and needed medical attention. Security officers, on-site nurses and the Milwaukee Fire Department responded, and despite life-saving measures, the 51-year-old man was pronounced dead on scene.
The investigation is ongoing. Police said the cause of death is unknown at this time.
An autopsy will be conducted Monday, March 18.
43.043657 -87.924834