Police investigate death of 51-year-old inmate at Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility

Posted 8:56 pm, March 17, 2019, by

Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a death that occurred at the Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility Sunday afternoon, March 17.

It happened around 2:15 p.m. at the facility near 10th and Highland.

Police said an inmate notified security that his roommate had passed out and needed medical attention. Security officers, on-site nurses and the Milwaukee Fire Department responded, and despite life-saving measures, the 51-year-old man was pronounced dead on scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Police said the cause of death is unknown at this time.

An autopsy will be conducted Monday, March 18.

