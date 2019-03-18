Kettle Moraine H.S. teen part of unique ice fishing team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD-- Katelyn Knickelbein is a sophomore at Kettle Moraine High School. She is on the Kettle Moraine ice fishing team. For the 2019 season the team took 11th in the state competition. That was out of around 120 teams. The team allows anyone interested in ice fishing to join, no matter where they go to school. Katelyn loves to be outdoors. She goes hunting and fishing with her dad. She wants to pursue a career as a game warden.

