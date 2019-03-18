MN officials: Body of Noelani Robinson appeared to have been along rural road for ‘number of days’

STEELE COUNTY, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is investigating the death of a young girl who was located deceased in Steele County, Minn. on Friday evening, March 15.

Officials say the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office have preliminarily identified the victim as Noelani Robinson, 2. The medical examiner determined the preliminary cause and manner of death to be homicide due to blunt force trauma to the head.

Noelani Robinson was taken by a man identified by the Milwaukee Police Department as her father, Dariaz Higgins. They were the subject of an Amber Alert in Wisconsin. Higgins was taken into custody on Wednesday by the Milwaukee Police Department at a Milwaukee motel. He is being held in the Milwaukee County Jail on suspicion of murder related the shooting death of Sierra Robinson, Noelani’s mother.

Officials say a passerby reported seeing a blanket and possible remains in a ditch along Hwy. 218 about a mile north of Blooming Prairie, Minn., on Friday, March 15, around 6 p.m. Law enforcement from the Blooming Prairie Police Department and the Steele County Sheriff’s Office responding to the scene located the child’s body wrapped in a blanket. She appeared to have been at that location for a number of days.

BCA agents and crime scene personnel responded to the scene in Steele County and worked throughout the night to collect evidence. In addition, early Monday morning, BCA agents and crime scene personnel executed a search warrant at a hotel in Austin, Minn., where it is believed Higgins stayed at one point during the past week.

When, where and who killed Noelani Robinson will be determined during the course of the BCA’s investigation.

The BCA is conducting the investigation in partnership with the Steele and Mower County sheriff’s offices and the Austin, Blooming Prairie and Milwaukee police departments.