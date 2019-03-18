× North Carolina man arrested after allegedly hitting deputy with tree branch

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man was arrested after hitting a deputy with a tree branch, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, the warrant squad responded to a reported wanted person in the area of Mt. Shepherd Road Extension.

At the scene, they found 61-year-old Barry Wayne Brown.

The sheriff’s office reported Brown grabbed a tree branch and swung at a deputy three times, hitting him once above the left eye.

Other units arrived and helped apprehend the suspect.

Brown was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official and misdemeanor resisting a public officer.

He was also served with orders for his arrest for felony possession of cocaine, driving while license revoked impaired revocation, misdemeanor probation violation, electronic house arrest violation and failure to appear.

He received a $95,000 secured bond.