Streetcar officials look to alleviate cabin fever with ‘Family Hop Week,’ ‘Hop Bingo’

MILWAUKEE — Officials with Milwaukee’s streetcar, The Hop, in an effort to alleviate cabin fever, invited families to ride for a fun and free way to stretch their legs and enjoy seeing the city from a new perspective.

“Family Hop Week” which continues through Sunday, March 24.

“This is a week where we’re reminding parents this is a great time to take your kids for a ride, to come into the heart of the city,” said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.

In conjunction with “Family Hop Week,” officials introduced Hop Bingo — an on-board game to play with children.

The Milwaukee-themed Bingo card contains common sights to spot along the streetcar route and a designated area for a special sticker that the rider must receive from their streetcar operator.

Once a child spots enough sights for “Bingo,” they exchange their completed card for a free cupcake, courtesy of Classy Girl Cupcakes on N. Jefferson Street near the Cathedral Square streetcar platform.

“With spring in the air, we are very confident that the enthusiasm and the ridership are going to continue to grow,” said Mayor Barrett.

The Bingo cards and guide will be available online and at select locations throughout the city — including all Milwaukee Public Library branches.

Mayor Barrett said ridership numbers on The Hop so far have exceeded his expectations.

“We’ve seen very, very large turnouts on the weekends, and we’re seeing growing turnouts for commuting on the weekday,” said Mayor Barrett.

