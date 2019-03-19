× 3 diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease visited the same resort in Wisconsin Dells

WISCONSIN DELLS — Three people diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease all went to the same resort in Wisconsin Dells.

According to the Sauk County Health Department, all three had been at the Christmas Mountain Village in Wisconsin Dells.

They were diagnosed between late 2017 and 2018.

Health officials were prompted to test the water at the resort, and some units tested positive.

“What I can say is that three individuals were diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease, and the resort did test positive with Legionella in their water system,” said Tara Hayes, director of the Sauk County Health Department, told FOX6’s sister station WMTV.

Officials said they were not able to pinpoint where they contracted the disease.

Bluegreen Management is the management company for the property. In a statement to WMTV, the company said:

“It was our understanding (via the health department) that there have been multiple cases reported across the region, in which only three cases reported to the health department are from guests that have stayed at the property within the last 24 months. There is no conclusive evidence that they contracted the Legionella bacteria during their stay at the property.”

Hayes said resort officials were fully cooperating with the Sauk County Health Department. Health officials were requiring the resort to notify guests when they make a reservation to be aware of the risks, as well as informing them of the risks and symptoms of the disease upon check in. Hayes also said the department required the resort to use filters to reduce exposure.

In a statement to WMTV, a Bluegreen spokesperson said:

“After testing, we found that the water supply in certain units had been affected and, subsequently, tested positive for the bacteria. Our guest’s safety is our number one concern. We are working closely with the Sauk County Health Department and implemented a recommended risk reduction measure in addition to ongoing water management and remediation. All accommodations have been equipped with point of use filters that effectively eliminate 99% risk of exposure to the Legionella bacteria.”