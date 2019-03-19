× ‘Bring healing:’ Milwaukee Archdiocese to pull names from two Diocesan buildings

MILWAUKEE — The names of former Milwaukee archbishops William E. Cousins and Rembert G. Weakland, will be removed from buildings in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee as part of the Catholic Church’s continuing response to the clergy sexual abuse of minors.

“We hope that changing the names of these two buildings will continue to bring healing to abuse survivors and their families,” Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki said. “For a number of years, there has been talk of changing these names. As the Church continues to restore trust in its response to clergy sexual abuse, the timing seemed right to do so now.”

According to a press release, the Archbishop Cousins Catholic Center was named after Archbishop Cousins in 1983, when the archdiocesan offices were consolidated into the location of the former DeSales Preparatory High School, which closed in 1979.

The Weakland Center, on the Cathedral block just north of the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in downtown Milwaukee, houses parish offices and outreach initiatives and was named after Archbishop Weakland following the Cathedral Project, which renovated the Cathedral and the surrounding block in 2000.