Elephant born and raised at the Indianapolis Zoo dies at age 6

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An African elephant born and raised at the Indianapolis Zoo has died.

The zoo announced Tuesday that 6-year-old Nyah passed away following a short illness.

Zoo officials said the elephant started showing signs of abdominal discomfort on Sunday. Veterinarians began care immediately.

We are very sad to announce that following a short illness, our six-year-old African elephant Nyah died late this morning. Nyah was born and raised at the Indianapolis Zoo and the staff who have cared for her are feeling her loss deeply. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/Ff7Vvs77lU — Indianapolis Zoo (@IndianapolisZoo) March 19, 2019

According to the zoo, Nyah’s symptoms seemed typical of mild colic and she was drinking and eating, but the symptoms progressed rapidly and she died Tuesday morning. A necropsy is being conducted to better understand the cause of death.

“Nyah was a beautiful, fun and curious elephant, often seen following her big sister Zahara around,” wrote the zoo on social media. “We know that elephants grieve and each elephant in the herd was with Nyah after she died today to help them understand why she will not be with them anymore.”

The zoo said its staff, volunteers, members and the community will miss Nyah.

“She was an amazing ambassador for her species.”