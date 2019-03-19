× Milwaukee Bucks sign guard Tim Frazier, roster now stands at 17 players

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks signed guard Tim Frazier on Tuesday, March 19.

Frazier, 28, played 47 games (17 starts) this season for the New Orleans Pelicans and averaged 5.0 points, 4.4 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 19.3 minutes per game. He was waived by the Pelicans on Feb. 28.

Originally signed to a free agent contract on Sept. 22, Frazier appeared in four preseason games for Milwaukee this season and averaged 4.8 points, 4.5 assists and 1.8 rebounds per contest. He was waived by the Bucks on Oct. 15.

Frazier spent the 2017-18 season with the Washington Wizards where he appeared in 59 games (11 starts) and averaged 3.0 points, 3.3 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 14.2 minutes per contest. The 6-foot guard from Penn State has played with Philadelphia, Portland, New Orleans and Washington over his five seasons in the NBA and holds career averages of 5.1 points, 4.1 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 233 career games.

Frazier will wear No. 12 with the Bucks. Milwaukee’s roster now stands at 17 players.