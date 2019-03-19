MPD releases name of victim of apparent murder-suicide near 58th and Keefe

Posted 12:00 pm, March 19, 2019, by , Updated at 12:01PM, March 19, 2019

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police released on Tuesday, March 19 the name of the woman who was shot and killed by a man near 58th and Keefe on Monday. She is Neyaka Oliver, 27. Officials have indicated they are not releasing the name of the man who pulled the trigger before killing himself.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. on Monday. Officials said Oliver was shot by a known suspect, who then took his own life. Police said the suspected shooter was a 26-year-old Milwaukee man.

Detectives said it was believed the victim and suspect knew one another, but officials did not disclose the nature of their relationship.

Autopsies for both were expected to take place on Tuesday, March 19.

