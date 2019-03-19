× Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed in Mills Fleet Farm parking lot in Town of Plymouth

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday, March 18 in the parking lot of Mills Fleet Farm in the Town of Plymouth. It happened around 12 p.m.

The identity of those involved has not been released.

The following resources were involved in this incident: Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, Plymouth Police Department, Plymouth Fire Ambulance, Orange Cross Ambulance, Plymouth Fire Department and the Sheboygan County Medical Examiners Office.