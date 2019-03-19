Photos: Driver falls into giant hole in roadway created by flooding in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY — A driver who officials say “ignored” a road closed sign ended up falling into a giant hole created by flooding on Highway J in Adams County.

According to WMTV, a culvert flows underneath the road about six miles east of Friendship. Warmer temperatures last week turned the creek into a rushing river.

WMTV says a woman on Saturday, March 16 ignored the road closure signs, went around the barricades, and did not see the hole in the road. She ended up falling into the hole and sustained significant injuries.

According to the report, flooding in Adams County affected around 40 to 50 percent of all their roads.

Officials say the road will be closed for quite a long time to make repairs.