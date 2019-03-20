× Accused porch pirate sentenced to 1 year in Racine County Jail, 2 of 4 charges dismissed

RACINE — A judge sentenced Tremaine Watkins on Wednesday, March 20 to a year in the Racine County Jail for his role in stealing packages from the porches of homes in the Racine area. He was accused along with Deandre Watkins.

According to a criminal complaint, several neighbors observed a man exit a black SUV, and snatch packages from porches in the area. Authorities were able to get a description of the vehicle believed to be involved, along with a partial license plate number.

Officials located a black SUV that matched the description of the vehicle in question at an apartment on Hickory Grove Avenue in Racine. There, officials found Deandre Watkins and Tremaine Watkins, along with several open boxes and packaging labels.

Tremaine Watkins was charged with four counts of theft. On Wednesday, he pleaded guilty to two of those charges — and the other two were dismissed and read into the court record. Again, Watkins will serve one year in the county jail as a result of this crime.

