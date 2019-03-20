Kenosha man charged in connection with ‘accidental’ shooting of his 15-year-old friend

KENOSHA — A Kenosha man is facing charges in connection with the shooting of his friend — an incident the suspect and victim said was accidental.

Tre’shawn Moore-Thomas, 18, faces one count of injury by negligent use of a dangerous weapon.

According to a criminal complaint, on March 7, police were dispatched to the area near 38th Avenue and 50th Street just before 6:15 a.m. for a shooting.

The victim, a 15-year-old boy, suffered a single gunshot wound to his lower abdomen — shattering his pelvic bone. The complaint said his liver and intestine were also struck — and surgery was required.

Police spoke with the victim at the hospital. After originally telling investigators he didn’t know who shot him, he said he and Moore-Thomas were in the kitchen on the morning of March 7 and Moore-Thomas “was racking and manipulating the slide and magazine of an AR-15 style rifle.” The victim said he then heard a gunshot and felt pain in his hip area. He said Moore-Thomas “immediately apologized for shooting him,” and he believed Moore-Thomas “accidentally discharged the weapon.”

Investigators spoke with Moore-Thomas, who said he “picked up the gun because he was curious and had never had a gun.” He said the victim came to the doorway from the hallway and Moore-Thomas was still holding the gun. He said he “brought it up to his right arm ‘like an Army guy’ and “barely touched the trigger” and it fired. He said after the shooting, he “got scared, dropped the gun and ran over to” the victim. He said the victim is like a “brother to him and this was an accident.”

The gun was found wrapped in a white T-shirt under a couch in the living room of the home, in fire posiiton with a round in the chamber.

In 2018, Moore-Thomas was involved in a Snapchat threat that ended up shutting down Indian Trail High School and Academy. He pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor charges in July — computer message/threaten injury or harm, as party ot a crime, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.

He made his initial appearance in court in the latest case on March 19. A $1,000 signature bond was set, and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for April 3.