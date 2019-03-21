Home goods galore! Cream City Restoration Co. has new warehouse in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- Kasey spent the morning at Cream City Restoration Company's new warehouse in Milwaukee! The company also sells vintage, modern and handmade furniture, textiles, small goods and other items by local artists and makers at their shop at 201 North Water Street in the Third Ward.

About Cream City Restoration Co. (website)

Meet the Makers: Jason & Kelsey McGinnis

Jason and Kelsey are the husband and wife team of Cream City Restoration Co. They have a passion for all things design, vintage, mid century, and local! Kelsey grew up in a home filled with antiquing adventures. After they married in 2011 Jason slowly started growing interest in vintage pieces and the thrill of the pick.

Together they have created a vision combining vintage/mid-century furniture and items & products curated right here in the Mid-West. Jason and Kelsey are passionate about the local art/maker community and all things local and regional. They are aiming to create an environment of art, beautiful vintage finds, and community.