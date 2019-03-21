× Mark your calendar: ‘Hitting 4 the Cycle’ benefit ride set for Saturday, Aug. 24

MILWAUKEE — The Brewers Community Foundation announced on Thursday, March 21 the return of the Hitting 4 the Cycle benefit bike ride, which will take place on Saturday, Aug. 24.

Beginning at 1:30 p.m., riders will partake in a 25-mile course that starts and ends at Miller Park and runs through the Third Ward and along Lake Michigan’s south shore. Following the ride, all participants will be treated to a tailgate party catered by Smoke Shack in the Miller Park parking lots and attend that evening’s 6:10 p.m. contest against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Interested riders can visit brewers.com/bikeride to register today. The cost of registration is $50, with an additional $50 fundraising requirement for all adults. Children 13 and under as of the day of the ride can register for free. All funds raised support the Urban Ecology Center, UW-Milwaukee’s Life Impact Program, and DreamBikes. Consistent with BCF’s mission, these organizations provide quality programming in the areas of health, education, recreation and basic needs, with a particular focus on low-income families and children. Riders who raise more than the requisite $50 will be eligible for a variety of Brewers and biking-themed prizes.

Included in the registration cost are a commemorative tech shirt, a ticket to the Brewers vs Diamondbacks game after the ride (exchangeable for a ticket to a select future game, alternatively), an invitation to the tailgate party, refreshments at rest stops along the course and entry into raffles to win signed Brewers memorabilia. Registrants who sign up as part of a team are eligible to receive additional benefits.