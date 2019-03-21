Michael Jackson’s daughter is out of the hospital after apparent suicide attempt

MILWAUKEE -- Michael Jackson's daughter, Paris, is out of the hospital after an apparent suicide attempt. Casey Carver with TMZ joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.
