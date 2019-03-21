New exhibit of items from Tutankhamun’s tomb comes to Paris

Posted 12:48 pm, March 21, 2019, by

MUNICH, GERMANY - APRIL 02: The burial mask of Egyptian Pharaoh Tutankhamun is shown during the 'Tutanchamun - Sein Grab und die Schaetze' Exhibition Preview at Kleine Olympiahalle on April 2, 2015 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty Images)

PARIS — A new exhibit of artifacts from the tomb of ancient Egyptian pharaoh Tutankhamun is opening in Paris more than 50 years after a similar exhibit set a visitor attendance record that still stands in the French capital.

Organizers said the 150 items in the exhibit, titled “Tutankhamun, Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh”, are traveling outside Egypt for the last time before they go into a new museum near the Giza pyramids.

The exhibit was assembled to commemorate the upcoming centenary of British archaeologist Howard Carter’s 1922 discovery of Tutankhamun’s intact tomb and the treasures it held.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 15: The Viscera Coffin of Tutankhamun is on display during the ‘Tutankhamun And The Golden Age Of The Pharaohs’ exhibit opening at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) on June 15, 2005 in Los Angeles, California. Tutankhamun possessed four miniature coffins fashioned of gold and inlaid with colored glass and semi-precious stones, and each stood in a separate compartment in an alabaster chest. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Paris, where the exhibit opens to the public Saturday at the Grande Halle de la Villette, is the second stop of a 10-city tour that started in Los Angeles.

The artifacts include gilded wooden statuettes, including one of Tutankhamun riding a black panther, a miniature coffin for the pharaoh’s viscera painted in bright gold and blue, and jewelry decorated with lapis lazuli scarabs.

Curator Tarek El Awady said the exhibit attempts to answer “the most common question about why ancient Egyptians buried treasures like this” with dead pharaohs.

Tutankhamun might have used some items on display, like a pair of gloves, during his short life. He was 9-years-old when he became pharaoh and ruled ancient Egypt until he died at age 18 or 19.

“When people come, they will actually join the king and together they will travel and take this dangerous journey to the afterlife and see the king from the moment he died until the moment he resurrected and enjoyed the eternal life,” El Awady said.

“Tutankhamun, Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh” is on view at Paris’ Grande Halle de la Villette from March 23 to Sept. 15.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.