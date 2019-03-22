Police: 1 dead, 4 injured after stolen vehicle collides with Uber in Milwaukee

Posted 5:30 am, March 22, 2019, by , Updated at 06:11AM, March 22, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- The Medical Examiner's Office confirms one person is dead following a crash involving a stolen vehicle early Friday morning, March 22. It happened near 21st and Orchard around 1:30 p.m.

According to police, a reckless driver operating a stolen vehicle struck an Uber driver. Two juveniles in the stolen vehicle have been taken into custody and suffered minor injuries.

Fatal crash near 21st and Orchard in Milwaukee

Fatal crash near 21st and Orchard in Milwaukee

The Uber driver and one of the passengers suffered minor injuries. However another passenger, a 24-year-old woman, suffered very serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

