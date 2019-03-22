Man finds GoPro while vacationing in Dominican Republic, believes owner could be from Wisconsin

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic — A man who says he found a GoPro camera at the bottom of the ocean while vacationing in the Dominican Republican, believes it may belong to a person from Wisconsin. The power of social media will hopefully help find the owner.

A photo captured on the camera was shared to Facebook on March 21, in hopes of finding out more information. In the picture, three men are standing in a kitchen appearing to be having a good time judging by the lineup of booze on the counter. Behind them is a piece of art featuring Lake Superior, and a mounted deer head.

Shared by Brett Engelking, he says the GoPro was found at the “bottom of the ocean” in Punta Cana on March 10, and learned it was lost on March 1.

The caption on the photo reads as follows:

“OK Social Media, need some help here. Found a GoPro at the bottom of the ocean in Punta Cana and I’m trying to find the rightful owner. Was lost at sea March 1st and I found it March 10th. Screen shot below was taken by the owner and judging by the Lake Superior pic, snow outside and deer head on the wall, I’m guessing Northern WI, MN or ‘da UP, eh? Believe the guy on the right is the owner so if you know him or anyone else in the pic, let me know or send to them. I’ve contacted GoPro as well with the serial number to see if he registered it. Help me get it home!”

Engelking indicates he believes the GoPro belongs to the man in the red shirt in the picture. He guesses the man is from Wisconsin, Minnesota or Michigan.