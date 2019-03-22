× Menomonee Falls police investigate possible attempted abduction of girl

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police on Thursday, March 21 responded to a report of a possible attempted child abduction in the area of Fond du Lac Avenue and Parkview Drive.

According to police, the initial investigation revealed a male subject approached a girl around 4:50 p.m. and attempted to engage in conversation — asking several personal questions.

Police say the child did not engage in conversation and attempted to leave the area. At that time, the subject briefly put his hands on the child’s upper arm and shoulder area.

The child was able to run away and safely return home. The subject did not attempt to follow her.

Attempts to locate and identify this suspicious subject are ongoing.

The suspect is described as a male, white, approximately 30 years old with disheveled blonde hair and a mustache. He was wearing dark sunglasses and a grey hooded sweatshirt.

The Menomonee Falls Police Department reminds everybody to be vigilant and always aware of their surroundings.

Anyone with any information related to this incident should contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.