Michael Carbonaro brings ‘his signature blend of bizarre antics’ to The Riverside

MILWAUKEE -- Magician Michael Carbonaro joins Real Milwaukee ahead of his show at The Riverside Theater Friday night, March 22.

About Michael Carbonaro Live (website)

Ever wondered what it feels like to be on the other side of Michael Carbonaro as he works his magic to make people believe the unbelievable? This is your chance to find out! From his hit television series “The Carbonaro Effect” on truTV, magician Michael Carbonaro brings his signature blend of bizarre antics, audience interaction, hilarious video clips, and mind-blowing magic, live on stage! Don’t miss out on your chance to feel the effect of Michael Carbonaro… LIVE! [all ages]