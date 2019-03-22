Milwaukee man accused of OWI, ‘traveling in excess of 90 mph in a 35 mph zone’ before crash

MILWAUKEE — A 32-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of driving drunk at a high rate of speed — and eventually crashing into a semi. The accused is Joey Davis. He faces the following criminal charges:

Second degree recklessly endangering safety

Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated – 2nd offense

Failure to install ignition interlock device

Operate motor vehicle while revoked

According to the criminal complaint, an officer on patrol near 27th and Layton spotted a gold minivan traveling at a high rate of speed. The minivan made a quick turn onto eastbound Layton and again traveled at “an extremely high rate of speed.” The officer lost sight of the minivan — but later spotted it near S. 13th St. The officer estimated the minivan was “traveling in excess of 90 mph in a 35 mph zone.”

The complaint indicates the officer activated his squad’s lights and sirens in an attempt to stop the minivan. As the vehicle approached S. 6th St., there was a solid red light at the intersection. The complaint says “despite braking heavily, the vehicle was unable to slow a significant amount” and collided with a semi that was headed northbound at the intersection of 6th and Layton.

The officer approached the vehicle that had just collided with the semi — and had to break the driver’s side window with a baton to get the driver, Davis, out of the vehicle. While helping Davis, the officer “immediately smelled the odor of intoxicating beverages.” The officer also noted Davis was “unable to walk straight and stumbled while walking” and his eyes were “glassy and bloodshot, and that his speech was slurred.” Davis was taken to a hospital with minor injuries — and a preliminary breath test registered .136 — well over the legal limit.

The driver of the semi suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Davis was expected to appear in intake court on Friday, March 22.

42.959602 -87.918677