MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Nancy Evans to nine months in the House of Correction with Huber work for her role in the inmate death of Terrill Thomas.

Thomas was jailed after a shooting at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. In April 2016, Thomas was found dead in his cell after not having access to water for a week. The incident was ruled a homicide.

Nancy Evans, who was the jail commander, reached a plea deal on Tuesday, Feb. 5 on criminal charges against her. Evans faced a charge of resisting or obstructing an officer — and misconduct in office. In court, the resisting/obstructing charge against Evans was dismissed and read into the court record for sentencing purposes. Evans then pleaded no contest to the felony misconduct charge.

