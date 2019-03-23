× Captured on camera: Argument at Milwaukee gas station leads to gunfire; alleged shooter on the run

MILWAUKEE — An argument outside of a south side car wash escalated into shots being fired into a 21-year-old man’s knee. The incident, which happened in broad daylight, was all captured on camera. Police are still trying to track down the gunman.

Near 16th and Rogers in Milwaukee, business at the car wash is once again flowing. It’s been one week since service was put on hold as police pieced together a shooting that happened on Saturday, March 16.

Surveillance captured the moments leading up to the shooting. A man in a white T-shirt and hat is seen walking toward a parked SUV.

Another man, seen on surveillance wearing jeans and a dark-colored zip-up jacket, told police he was waiting for a call from his girlfriend when the other man who was “upset” approached him.

The surveillance captured the two men who appear to be arguing before the man in the jeans can be seen taking off his jacket.

Meantime, the other man — the one in the hat — is seen swiftly walking back to a vehicle, opening the passenger side door to grab a gun.

Seconds later, the two men begin to brawl. Things escalate when the man in the hat appears to fire at least two shots. He left the scene while the shooting victim can be seen hopping on one leg, visibly in pain.

Those nearby eventually rushed to the victim’s aid.

Police have now identified the shooting suspect as Samuel Galarza-DeJesus. Officers are still looking into what led up to the argument that left a man wounded and lucky to be alive.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Galarza-DeJesus after the shooting incident. Even though he is not in custody, Galarza-DeJesus is charged with first degree reckless injury, use of a dangerous weapon.

The shooting victim had to undergo surgery to repair his knee.