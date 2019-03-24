19-year-old injured after shooting near Appleton and Melvina

MILWAUKEE — A 19-year-old is in the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound early morning Sunday, March 24.

According to officials, the victim said he was meeting a friend near Appleton and Melvina on Milwaukee’s north side. He believed his friend was seated inside a parked car. As the 19-year-old approached the car, a subject inside the car shot him.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital by a friend and is expected to survive. A suspect has been taken into custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

