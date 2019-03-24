× Blue’s Egg, Exploit No More team up to fight human trafficking with food truck

MILWAUKEE — The dark and illegal industry of human trafficking is beginning to come to light. With the recent loss of Sierra and Noelani Robinson, many people are wondering how to help. One opportunity to help out will be rolling by in just a few months.

Known for its delicious menu, Blue’s Egg in Shorewood is taking new, tasty creations on the road. Co-owner Chef Joe Muench partnered with Jarrett Luckett, executive director of Exploit No More. The two created a menu for a food truck ran by Elevated Chef, a social enterprise supporting minor victims of human trafficking and those at risk.

“Working to make a difference when it comes to human trafficking,” said Luckett. “We need community support to get behind us and fight alongside us.”

“Felt like we had an opportunity to make an impact,” added Muench.

Preparations for the truck to hit the streets are already in the works. The vehicle is purchased, and the floor plan and wrap are already being drafted. The whimsical design will hopefully draw customers to support an issue that is no laughing matter.

“Human trafficking impacts all of Wisconsin,” said Luckett. “There is human trafficking that happens in all 72 counties, so it crosses all different socioeconomic backgrounds.”

This culinary venture will provide jobs, value and learning opportunities for the youth involved.

“There are opportunities to work on the food truck, but many opportunities to work behind the scenes with marketing, supply chain management, sales,” said Luckett. “Having a job helps them realize some of the gifts and talents they have, and that comes out through working. This is going to be an opportunity to build back up that self esteem.

The food truck is truly becoming a vehicle to a successful future.