Homicide investigation: Police identify victim, suspect in Beaver Dam shooting

BEAVER DAM — Police on Sunday, March 24 identified the victim killed in a shooting on Saturday, and officially classified the case a homicide.

The victim was identified as Stacia Hollinshead from Sycamore, Illinois.

Police identified the suspect as Ulisses Medina Espinosa of Beaver Dam.

The shooting happened near 3rd Street and Vita Avenue Saturday. Police said the suspect was taken into custody at the home right after the shooting.

He was being held at the Dodge County Jail, and police were working with the district attorney on charges.

