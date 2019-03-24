× Summary of Mueller report expected to be delivered to Congress Sunday

WASHINGTON — An Associated Press source said around 2 p.m. CST Sunday, March 24 the Justice Department told Congress to expect a summary of Robert Mueller’s findings “within the hour.”

Attorney General William Barr is expected to summarize a confidential report that Mueller turned in on Friday, March 22.

Mueller’s 22-month investigation reached its official end on Friday, the day the report was submitted to Barr. It’s expected to focus on whether President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign coordinated with Russia to sway the election and whether President Trump later sought to obstruct the investigation.

President Trump has denied any collusion and disparaged the investigation as a “witch hunt.”

Presidential spokesman Hogan Gidley said Sunday morning the White House had not received and had not been briefed on the report.

On Sunday, President Trump went to the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, near his Mar-a-Lago resort. He sent a good morning tweet, wishing everyone a great day and another that said: “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” but so far has not commented on the release of the report.