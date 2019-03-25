× Alverno College shut down on Monday due to bomb threat, police investigating

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a bomb threat at Alverno College.

According to Alverno College marketing director, a letter was found on campus that talked about a bomb threat.

Alverno has cancelled all classes and events on campus for Monday, March 25.

The 200 students that live on campus have been moved to another location.

FOX6 News has a crew on the scene — and we will update this post when more information is available.