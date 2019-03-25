Body found in Lake Michigan in Kenosha identified as missing Michigan woman

Posted 9:29 am, March 25, 2019, by , Updated at 09:56AM, March 25, 2019

KENOSHA — A body found in Lake Michigan in Kenosha on Saturday, March 23 has been identified as 39-year-old Amanda Hanover from Kalamazoo, Michigan. Hanover had not been seen since Monday, March 18.

According to the Kenosha Police Department, Hanover’s vehicle was located near 101 56th Street (Fisherman’s Circle) in Kenosha.

Amanda Hanover

Authorities say 39-year-old Amanda Hanover has no ties to the Kenosha area, and her cellphone was left in the vehicle.

If anyone has information please contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. You may remain anonymous if you wish or utilize the Crime Stopper hotline 262-656-7333.

