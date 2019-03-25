× Police: Pedestrian stuck by vehicle, killed on Taylor Drive in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed in the southbound lanes of Taylor Drive near Erie Avenue in Sheboygan on Monday, March 25. It happened around 11 a.m.

Police say a vehicle traveling southbound struck a pedestrian who was walking in the southbound traffic lanes.

Officers and firefighter paramedics performed life-saving measures on scene. The victim was transported to St. Nicholas Hospital, but did not survive.

The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The identity of those involved is being withheld pending family notification.

The Sheboygan Police Department Crash Reconstruction Team is leading the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333.