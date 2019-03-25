× Recognize him? Police seek suspect who robbed frozen custard delivery driver

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police asked for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with the robbery of a Munchies Frozen Custard delivery driver in February.

It happened on Feb. 23 around 11:30 p.m. near 84th and Hampton.

Police described the suspect as a male, black, between the ages of 17 and 19, standing 5’6″ to 5’7″ tall, weighing 140 to 150 pounds, with a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a black facial mask (covering his nose and mouth), a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants. He was armed with silver/black firearm.

On the night of the crime, the delivery driver had two orders to deliver, which he placed in the rear of his vehicle. The suspect then ran up to the driver and put a firearm to his waist and demanded money. The delivery driver put his hands up, and the suspect reached into his front pocket and took $500. He then pointed the firearm at other employees and ran westbound on Hampton.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact police.