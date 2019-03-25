Recognize him? Police seek suspect who stole 55-inch TV from Walmart in Saukville

SAUKEVILLE — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted in connection to a retail theft in Saukville. It happened at a Walmart store on Sunday, March 24.

According to police, the suspect entered the store around 5 a.m. — and ran out the door with a 55-inch television.

The suspect fled in a black Pontiac G6. The vehicle was driven by a second unidentified suspect who was waiting.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Saukville Police Department at 262-284-0444.