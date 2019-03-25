WHS lowers adoption fee for Kazoo, puppy who is blind, deaf and needs an extra special home

MILWAUKEE — FOX6 News on March 3 told you about Kazoo, a dog who is blind and deaf and needs an extra special home. Officials with the Wisconsin Humane Society said Monday, March 25 Kazoo’s adoption fee was lowered to $25 as they seek the perfect “furever” home for this unique furball.

Kazoo is 1 and weighs 60 pounds. He looks and plays like your normal puppy — so active that he’s notorious for his energy. He’s had a hard time finding the right home because he’s both blind and deaf.

“Everyone has that reaction — ‘Oh, he’s so cute. He’s so playful,'” said Joe Sinicki, adoption counselor. “But they’re just not ready to take on the responsibility.”

A normal dog’s stay at the shelter averages a day and a half. Kazoo’s still at the Wisconsin Humane Society after he was surrendered in February.

“It could take some extra work,” explained Sinicki. “You can’t use hand signals. You can’t use commands.”

Sinicki said he believes Kazoo’s condition was making it difficult to find the right home, explaining he’ll take some time and patience to train.

“He doesn’t do well with other dogs. He gets stressed out and very excited,” said Sinicki.

But it’s obvious Kazoo doesn’t let his lack of senses get in his way.

“He plays and runs around — finds toys with a sense of smell,” said Sinicki. “He’s definitely an 11-month-old puppy.”

Humane Society officials said Kazoo was probably born blind and deaf — and while he continues to win the hearts of those at the Humane Society, he’s looking for a chance to win yours, too. The Wisconsin Humane Society has dropped Kazoo’s adoption fees to $25 in hopes he’ll find the right home soon.

You can find Kazoo’s online adoption profile HERE.