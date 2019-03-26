13-car train derailment shuts down portion of Lannon Rd. in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS — A 13-car train derailment has shut down Lannon Road between Mill Road and Silver Spring Road in Menomonee Falls. The derailment happened Monday night, March 25.

According to police, a neighbor reported a loud noise around 8:15 p.m. Union Pacific Railroad confirmed the derailment around 11:10 p.m.

Officials say 11 cars were empty and two were fill with scrap metal.

Union Pacific Railroad is working to resolve the incident.

There are no injuries or safety concerns for the community.