13-car train derailment shuts down portion of Lannon Rd. in Menomonee Falls

Posted 6:43 am, March 26, 2019, by , Updated at 06:49AM, March 26, 2019

MENOMONEE FALLS — A 13-car train derailment has shut down Lannon Road between Mill Road and Silver Spring Road in Menomonee Falls. The derailment happened Monday night, March 25.

According to police, a neighbor reported a loud noise around 8:15 p.m. Union Pacific Railroad confirmed the derailment around 11:10 p.m.

Officials say 11 cars were empty and two were fill with scrap metal.

Train derailment in Menomonee Falls (Courtesy: Menomonee Falls Police Department)

Train derailment in Menomonee Falls (Courtesy: Menomonee Falls Police Department)

Union Pacific Railroad is working to resolve the incident.

There are no injuries or safety concerns for the community.

Train derailment in Menomonee Falls (Courtesy: Menomonee Falls Police Department)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.