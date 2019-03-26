1st peregrine falcon eggs of season laid at Oak Creek, Valley nest boxes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK CREEK -- We Energies announced on Tuesday, March 26 that they found the first peregrine falcon eggs of the season at two of their power plants!

Officials say Eurus laid her first egg overnight at the Oak Creek Power Plant. At Valley Power Plant, an unbanded female laid her first egg Tuesday morning.

Check out webcams directed at the nests for the peregrine falcons by visiting the We Energies website.

We Energies is part of a statewide effort to restore the peregrine falcon population. The DNR added the bird of prey to Wisconsin’s endangered species list in the 1970s. Since the company’s first successful nest box in 1997, 273 peregrines have hatched at We Energies facilities.