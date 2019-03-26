Baraboo High School seniors visit Holocaust Museum after controversial photo went viral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARABOO -- Baraboo High School seniors on Monday, March 25 spent the day at the Illinois Holocaust Museum.

The field trip came a little more than four months after a prom photo appearing to show students giving a Nazi salute went viral online.

Since then, the school district and the community have worked together to learn and grow from that controversy.

In addition to the trip, the district has hosted several guest speakers and other events aimed at denouncing hate and bringing the community together.

"It kind of took hold with our community, and the Baraboo community just embraced the whole idea, and has supported us enormously with its response so we've been thrilled," said Kathy Francisco, Baraboo Elks Lodge.

The trip was free thanks to the Baraboo Elks Lodge.